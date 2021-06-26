CoStar Group Stock Set to Split on Monday, June 28th (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) are set to split on Monday, June 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $882.65. 902,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,809. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.09, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $662.04 and a 52 week high of $952.76.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.90 price objective (up from $35.90) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,111,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 132,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 975.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.