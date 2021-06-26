Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

COST stock opened at $394.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $295.95 and a 52-week high of $395.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.37. The stock has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

