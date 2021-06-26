County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ICBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

