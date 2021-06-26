Cowen Increases Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $70.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.11. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $48,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $52,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

