Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,240 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in IDACORP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in IDACORP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

IDACORP stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

