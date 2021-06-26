Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,685 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.24% of American Software worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 162.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 41.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after acquiring an additional 695,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $22.96 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $751.02 million, a P/E ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.08.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $387,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 9,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $222,615.00. Insiders have sold 83,693 shares of company stock worth $2,059,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

