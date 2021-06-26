Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,016,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 67,538 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 691,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $43.67 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

