Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $3.95 Million in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JACK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.12.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.33 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

