Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ossiam grew its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $263.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $172.35 and a one year high of $268.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.