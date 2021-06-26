Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 928 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,733,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

