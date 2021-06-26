Cream (CRM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Cream has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $28,678.51 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,769.57 or 1.00028645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029458 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.11 or 0.00356138 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00387475 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00693887 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00054284 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003876 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

