Credit Suisse AG Acquires 127,392 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $215,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

NVCR stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,539. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,011.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.82.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.