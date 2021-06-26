Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,598,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,619,068 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $319,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 787,836 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $14,343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Shares of TME stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,935,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,326,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

