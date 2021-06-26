Credit Suisse AG Purchases 401,351 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 401,351 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $172,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.47. 966,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,169. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.83. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSU. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

