Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,149,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,277,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.96% of Ferguson as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Ferguson stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,217. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.87. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

