Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 143.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,361,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982,155 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $141,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,401,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,085,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. 8,003,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.