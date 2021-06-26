Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 832,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of JD.com worth $189,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.23. 16,604,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,514,001. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.25 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

