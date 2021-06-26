Credits (CS) Trading Down 51.4% Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Credits has traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $351,194.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.