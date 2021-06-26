Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given New GBX 420 Price Target at Barclays

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.05. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,300.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

