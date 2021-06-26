Critical Comparison: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BIT Mining and Genius Sports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million 101.61 -$34.21 million N/A N/A Genius Sports $114.62 million 31.95 -$54.53 million N/A N/A

BIT Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Sports.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BIT Mining and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00

Genius Sports has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.76%. Given Genius Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95% Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14%

Summary

Genius Sports beats BIT Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

