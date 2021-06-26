Critical Review: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) vs. Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Cloudward shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Cloudward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 14.82% 20.20% 7.03% Cloudward N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SS&C Technologies and Cloudward, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 4 9 1 2.79 Cloudward 0 0 0 0 N/A

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $77.43, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given SS&C Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than Cloudward.

Volatility & Risk

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudward has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Cloudward’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $4.67 billion 4.03 $625.20 million $4.04 18.21 Cloudward N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudward.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Cloudward on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, SS&C Retirement Solutions, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, Bluedoor, Advent Outsourcing Services, Advent Data Solutions, ALPS Advisors, and Virtual Data Rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio/investment accounting and analytics software, portfolio management software, trading software, digital process automation product suite, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

Cloudward Company Profile

Cloudward, Inc. operates a Web application distribution platform that delivers Web applications for businesses. The company provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem for building, distributing, and using Web Applications, including a marketplace to deploy and support them. It enables software manufacturers to migrate existing applications or create new applications, as well as package, distribute, host, bill, market, and support the SaaS enabled applications through private label applications marketplaces. The company also develops products for Web applications, which include open standards-based tools, such as the Etelos Application Server and the Etelos Development Environment that support various common programming languages; the English Application Scripting Engine, an open standards-based scripting language for Web developers, businesses, and individual users; and Etelos App Sync, which integrates Web Applications built on its platform with other Web applications. In addition, the company offers Etelos Platform Suite, which allows third parties to use its software platforms and services to develop and operate a private label application and marketplace; and Etelos Web Application Hosting. Further, it provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services; and customer support and management. Cloudward, Inc. serves independent software vendors and marketplace partners, including non-technology businesses in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was formerly known as Etelos, Inc. and changed its name to Cloudward, Inc. in August 2012. Cloudward, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Larkspur, California.

