CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Trading Down 3.1%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $748.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $326,225 over the last three months. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

