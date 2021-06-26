Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

CRKN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

