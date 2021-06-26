Crust Network Trading 32.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $45.89 million and $3.49 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $26.27 or 0.00082554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

