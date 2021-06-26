CSFB Analysts Give Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) a C$16.50 Price Target

CSFB set a C$16.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.42.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$18.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$16.85 and a 52-week high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.12.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$687.72 million. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.