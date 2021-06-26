CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $2,008,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 37.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 50.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,948. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.