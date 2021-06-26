Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $35.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBI. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,018,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 236.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 98.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,159 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.97. 462,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.