CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $279.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.42 million and the lowest is $273.71 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 128.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $2,752,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 25.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.71. 1,345,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.