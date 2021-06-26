Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DASTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Dassault Systèmes’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 6th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 6th.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

