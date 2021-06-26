DATA Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $484,297.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.30 or 0.00591232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038462 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.