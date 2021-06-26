Datawallet (DXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,240.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Datawallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $146,727.03 and approximately $3,240.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00053016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.31 or 0.00593990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038355 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

