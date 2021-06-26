Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 1,900 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $51,357.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 151,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 2,900 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $78,416.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,619 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $151,713.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.96.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Datto’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

