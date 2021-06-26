DATx Market Cap Tops $829,001.65 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. One DATx coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $829,001.65 and approximately $267,407.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DATx has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00052597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.98 or 0.00582493 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00037503 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

