David Pujades Sells 13,425 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $869,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at $869,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.61. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Revolve Group by 5,773.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Revolve Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after buying an additional 283,477 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 142,799 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

