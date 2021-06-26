David S. Thomson Sells 15,000 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $161,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,545.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David S. Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $319,500.00.

On Friday, June 11th, David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $345,600.00.

DTIL stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DTIL shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 413,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 54,269 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.