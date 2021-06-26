DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $419,133.70 and $3,253.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00020189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.00593682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038601 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.