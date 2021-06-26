Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,544 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $4,773,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $40,178,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $44.43. 20,026,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,918,977. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.