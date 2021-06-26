Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 28.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.