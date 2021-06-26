Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Million

Brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post sales of $32.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $5.61 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $5.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 448.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $100.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.31 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,628 shares of company stock worth $16,690,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,967,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,174. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.71 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

