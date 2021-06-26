Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Million

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post sales of $32.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $5.61 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $5.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 448.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $100.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.31 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,628 shares of company stock worth $16,690,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,967,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,174. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.71 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.