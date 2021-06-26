Derwent London (LON:DLN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,498 ($45.70). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,431 ($44.83), with a volume of 226,273 shares trading hands.

DLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,602.67 ($47.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -49.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,442.24.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

