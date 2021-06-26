Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.82 ($69.19).

DPW opened at €57.81 ($68.01) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.10.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

