Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $193.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.54. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

