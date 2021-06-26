DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.90 ($21.06).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €14.71 ($17.31) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €14.64. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 52-week high of €16.84 ($19.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

