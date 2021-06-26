Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,286,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.74.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

