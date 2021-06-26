Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Holdings Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 90.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $28,721.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,230 shares of company stock worth $1,023,878 over the last ninety days. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

