Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Stock analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.45% from the company’s current price.

Shares of DGNR stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. EMJ Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $6,236,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $2,922,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

