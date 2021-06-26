Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DREUF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

DREUF opened at $12.44 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

