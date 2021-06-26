Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Holdings Increased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,045 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.03% of Dril-Quip worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.45. 533,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.15. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

