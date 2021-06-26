DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMDS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 395.29 ($5.16).
SMDS opened at GBX 423.60 ($5.53) on Tuesday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The firm has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 424.27.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
Further Reading: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.