DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMDS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 395.29 ($5.16).

SMDS opened at GBX 423.60 ($5.53) on Tuesday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The firm has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 424.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

