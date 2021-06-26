DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

DTE Energy has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DTE Energy has a payout ratio of 61.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $145.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.08.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

